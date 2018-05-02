West Side organization launches Priorities Campaign

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

An assembly of religious congregations and civic organizations launched the Priorities Campaign to address major issues stunting growth and quality of life on the West Side last week.

Hurst United Methodist Church in Iberville hosted an Iberville and West Baton Rouge Sponsoring Committee assembly on Thursday, April 26.

The organization’s goal is to be “an effective force to improve our community,” Bishop Sam Butler of the sponsoring committee said Thursday night.

The name is temporary, but leaders are hoping the organization will offer permanent solutions to the lack of jobs, inadequate fire safety, and traffic problems. Another goal is to expedite the creation of a new bridge through the financial pledge of nonprofits, congregations and civic organizations.

The organization is similar to Together Baton Rouge, but for the West Side, Linda Johnson of the sponsoring committee said.

Dr. Thomas Miller of the St. Gabriel Initiative gave an overview of money lost in each parish due to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP).

The group set its sights on ITEP because while Iberville is one of the richest parishes in the state due to industry, it is also the poorest, Johnson said.

Iberville parish has lost nearly $1 billion in tax revenue through the ITEP since 1998.

“There’s your bridge,” Miller said during his presentation.

West Baton Rouge has lost less, about $19 million annually since 1998, but still enough to give each teacher in West Baton Rouge a $20,000 raise, Miller said.

Sheriff Brett Stassi, Iberville school board members and Rep. Chad Brown addressed the crowd after stories and presentations were shared by residents.

Sheriff Stassi pledged to do his part in getting jobs for citizens, to which one man in the audience was vehemently opposed.

“Why do I have to go to the sheriff to get a job?” he repeatedly asked before being escorted out of the building.

Stassi and Rep. Brown both said they stand ready and agreed ITEP applications need to be scrutinized more carefully. Stassi noted the Shintech exemption will expire in 2019.

“As an organization, we’re not anti-industry, we’re not anti-economic development, we support that. But we are for doing what is equitable and what is fair and the system for the last 80 years has been neither of those,” Bishop Butler said.