West Side scholars

West Baton Rouge Parish School District students qualified in Advanced Placement’s 8th Annual District Honor Roll.

WBR’s students were the only district in Louisiana recognized for increases in access to Advanced Placement courses while also maintaining or improving the rate at which their AP students earned scores of three or higher on an AP Exam.

The West Side was also recognized for this achievement in a district of 30 percent or greater enrollment of American Indians, African Americans and Hispanic/Latino students and 30 percent or greater enrollment of students who qualify for free or reduced lunch.

Seven AP Scholars and two AP Scholars with honors were recognized at the July 25th School Board meeting. Dara Badon and Logan Brou earned recognition as AP Scholars with honors. The group of scholars includes three best friends and brothers Austin and Dustin Guillot.

AP Scholars are students who receive scores of three or higher on three or more AP Exams while AP Scholars with honors are granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams.

“We’ve been [offering AP classes] for four years and it’s the first time we’ve had AP scholars with distinction,” Watts said.

After discussing with the board, Superintendent of Schools Wes Watts decided students will receive an electronic device of their choosing as an award for their excellence.

AP scholars are able to choose a device within the range of $300 and $500 for those with distinction, or pay the difference.

“We feel like this is better for you because you get the devices you actually want,” Watts said. The board wanted to take into account the different technological needs of different universities and schools.

Many of the AP scholars also participated in the National Math and Science Initiative (NMSI) College Readiness Program, giving up their Saturdays to attend classes in Brusly, Zachary and West Feliciana by subject.

Participation in NMSI allows students to receive cash for scores of three and above as well as obtaining college credit, and boosts AP performance by 10 times the national average after just one year.

“We really look forward to seeing what you can do when you leave here,” Watts said.