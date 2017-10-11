West Baton Rouge  reboots Veterans Day Parade

Staff Report

The 12th Annual Veterans on Parade will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, and is fast approaching.

The final plans are underway. This traditional Port Allen parade was the first parade honoring veterans in South Louisiana and is a tribute to all veterans who have or are serving this great country.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m., rolling down Jefferson Avenue and will conclude at the West Baton Rouge Museum for a special Veterans memorial ceremony, honoring all veterans and the Grand Marshalls of the 2017 Veterans on Parade. The West Baton Rouge Museum will be hosting the exhibit, “Over Here & Over There: Centennial of World War I.”

If you choose to participate by entering a vehicle or float, they must be decorated in a patriotic theme and all music played must be patriotic in nature.

Floats or parade vehicles will line up on South Alexandria under the Mississippi River Bridge, marching groups will assemble at Rivault Park. (Follow signs to Port of Baton Rouge entrance, turn left past Community Coffee and line up on South Alexandria.)