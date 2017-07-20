West Baton Rouge 1st in Louisiana for incoming investments

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge Parish was ranked first in Louisiana (yet again) for the most incoming business investments, according to a new report from SmartAssett, a finance and technology company that offers insights into national investments.

West Baton Rouge beat Ascension Parish (ranked No. 2) and Calcasieu Parish (ranked No. 3). SmartAssett also named the parish first in the state for incoming investments in 2016.

SmartAssett examined business growth over a 3-year period, gross domestic product, new building permits and federal funding in 2017 to determine the rankings.

The parish had 26.6 new building permits per 1,000 homes, the highest in the state by the latest count. It was also ranked second in Louisiana for federally funded contracts.

Nationally, West Baton Rouge was ranked 58th for new building permits among the more than 3,000 counties in the U.S. The parish was also ranked 81st for federal funding and 85th for incoming investments in the U.S.