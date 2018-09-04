West Baton Rouge 4-H calling all interested students as it cranks back up

Staff report

The West Baton Rouge Parish 4-H program began school club meetings at the beginning of September.

West Baton Rouge 4-H offers a variety of programs to enhance learning in school and provide students a positive social environment. Children in fourth grade and above that attend school in West Baton Rouge Parish or attend school outside of the parish, but live in West Baton Rouge are eligible to join 4-H. Enrollment cards were distributed at the first club meetings and dues are $5.00, except for fourth graders who are invited to join for free.

If your child missed the first meeting, please contact Mr. Elliott Scroggs at 336-2416 or email escroggs@agcenter.lsu.edu to get enrollment forms.

WBR offers its members a chance to participate in service-learning projects, leadership development activities, shooting sports like shotgun and archery, livestock projects, cooking workshops and competition, as well as an assortment of camps throughout the year.