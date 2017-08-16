West Baton Rouge 4-H member wins trip to Grand Isle

Photo courtesy of Elliott Scroggs

Abigail Espinoza, a Cohn Elementary 4-H member, won the 4-H Junior Wildlife Tour as a reward for winning the State 4-H Record Book Contest. On the trip, members get an all-inclusive three-day beach trip to Grand Isle. While there, the members get to go fishing, crabbing, go on boat rides and enjoy snow balls. In order to compete in the contest, a member must complete a project book along with a record book that details 4-H Leadership Experiences, Citizenship and Community Service. The contest is open to 4-H members across the state in grades 4-8, so Abigail’s victory as a fourth grader is particularly impressive. For more information about the 4-H program in West Baton Rouge Parish please contact Elliott Scroggs at( 225) 336-2416.

