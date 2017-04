Photo courtesy of Darla LaBauve

Pictured is the West Baton Rouge 4-H shooting team. This is the first time West Baton Rouge has had a team. They competed in the regional shoot at Lamar Dixon and two of them qualified for state. Front row, from left to right: Trent LaBauve, Jaley Jester, Beau Rabalais, Jean Huckaby. Back row: Raffe Hracek, Dillon Dupuy and Ryder Rabalais.