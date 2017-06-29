West Baton Rouge 4-H struts stuff at LSU

Joelle Wright

Eleven members of the West Baton Rouge 4-H team participated in the LSU Ag Center’s 4-H University, a week-long educational program and contest on the LSU campus Tuesday through Friday, June 20-23.

Ryder Rabalais, Evan Doucet, Emily Denacola, Katie Frens, Jennifer Windham, Emma Sarradet, Breann Keowen, Ben Avants, Logan Brou, Dustin Parker and Brian Smith participated in the 103rd annual event, (themed Out of this World) along with nearly 1,500 4-H’ers from across the state who competed in the 4-H contests. In the competitive contests, participants competed for educational trips to the Gulf Coast, West Virginia and Dallas, as well as cash prizes.

The fishing sports team of Ryder Rabalais, Evan Doucet and Emily Denacola was third overall. In addition, Doucet came in second and Rabalais sixth in the individual contest.

“I really enjoy 4-H University because I get to learn so many new things and meet so many people,” Rabalais said.

Emma Sarradet and Jennifer Windham placed fifth in the family and consumer science demonstration.

Katie Frens and Breann Keowen were fifth place in the Louisiana chef competition.

The team of Ben Avants and Logan Brou were second in the automotive team event. Avants also came in fourth and Brou won the blue ribbon as individual.

Dustin Parker participated in the horticulture demonstration, and Brian Smith did Clover College.

4-H University, open to 4-H members age 13 and older, consists of 37 competitive contests, 11 Clover College (non-competitive) tracks, electing new state officers and regional representatives for the state 4-H executive board, and selecting national conference delegates and members of six state leadership boards.

Clover College focuses on education and exposing young people to campus life. Participants explore the LSU athletic facilities, learn about opportunities in the LSU College of Agriculture and learn the basics of video production.

Pictured above (L-R) Evan Doucet, Emily Denacola and Ryder Rabalais prepare to compete at LSU.