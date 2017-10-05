West Baton Rouge Animal Shelter full

Dogs and cats at risk, director says

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

All animals in the West Baton Rouge Animal Shelter were reported to be in danger of euthanasia last week after all kennels were filled to capacity.

Most animals that end up in the shelter are former pets that are surrendered, according to West Baton Rouge Animal Control Director Richard Summers. The shelter usually sees an influx of the former pets during the summer months when children are out of school.

But the large increase in animals in the shelter during fall is uncommon. Summers does not know why there have been so many animals coming into the shelter lately.

“I can’t put my finger on it. Normally you have a season,” he said. “This year it seems like the season has been all year long.”

The shelter managed to open a few of its 12 kennels earlier this week, but Summers expects the shelter will be right back at capacity by Friday, he said.

The shelter makes good use of social media, often posting photos of dogs and cats up for adoption on its Facebook page, but it’s not enough, Summers said.

He has considered expanding the facility, but it would require hiring additional staff. Additionally, the shelter regularly lacks volunteers.

Summers stressed that pet owners spay and neuter their cats and dogs to prevent the number of stray and unwanted animals in the parish.