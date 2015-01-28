West Baton Rouge baseball and softball under new leadership

There’s a new “sheriff” in town.

After the resignation of Dale Severia, who had had been the president of West Baton Rouge Baseball/Softball for the past five years and had put in countless hours to promote and better the league, resigned last week, former vice president Shaun Morvant has taken the reigns as president, and along with his new board of directors, has big plans for the league.

“We are all thankful for all of the time that Dale put into the league. He did a lot of good for us,” Morvant said.

“Our main goal is seeing the league grow and getting state tournaments in West Baton Rouge,” said Morvant. “This is our biggest push this year to get more kids involved.”

Morvant has been a part of the league for the past seven years, first as a coach, then serving for two years as a girl’s board member, most recently serving as vice president under Severia.

After four years of fighting for the honor, the league has landed the Louisiana Babe Ruth Girls Tournament, which will be held the last week of June at Alexander Park in Brusly. They also won the honor of hosting the Boy’s 10-Under tournament held the 4th of July weekend at Myhand Park in Addis.

Morvant said that it is a really big deal for the league to be hosting both tournaments, but that the 10U tournament will hopefully encourage more West Baton Rouge boys who might be thinking of moving to a travel team to stay in recreational ball to be able to play in this tournament.

“We are so excited because it (the tournaments) brings visibility to the parish,” Morvant said. “We will have people from around the state coming to West Baton Rouge this summer. A lot of money is going to be funneled into the restaurants and economy of our parish.”

The whole look of the board this year has changed.

“We no longer have the vice president position,” said Morvant. “We got rid of that position and added two additional board member positions (growing from seven board members to nine). This gives us more room to form more committees. It takes away the headache of the responsibility from one or two people, so we can add more to the league.”

Besides Morvant as president, this year’s board will include Tiffany Rivet, secretary; Drew Maciacz, treasurer; Mary Ellen Dupont, Ben Theriot, and Jacob Crochet, girls board representatives; and Kevin Morales, Stacy Antie, and one other member to be elected at the February 12 meeting.

Anatole Vincent, director of West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation, serves as a non-voting member of the board. His main responsibility lies in providing the facilities and doing what he can to help where he is needed.

“I would first like to thank Dale for his time and service to our community,” Vincent said. “With this new board in place, I would like to see a more cohesive group that divides the broad range of responsibilities and jobs and not put so much work on one person.”

At their February 12 board meeting, the board will be discussing the assignment of jobs in specific areas of the ballpark. Different board members will have the responsibility of forming committees on different aspects of the league such as concessions, clean-up, tournaments, etc.

“We will need help from our parents to be involved in the different committees to make it successful for all of us,” Morvant said.

Vincent promises that the parks and recreation department will step up and have a more hands on approach to the day-to-day operations with the board than in the past.

“We will be there to assist with any and all issues that may arise,” Vincent said.

One of the biggest issues that the league has faced over the past years is that at a certain point, players begin to leave recreational ball to become involved in the more competitive “travel ball teams.”

“Once the kids reach about 10-years-old, they begin to leave recreational ball for the travel teams in hopes of finding more competition in the surrounding areas,” Morvant said. “We want our kids staying in recreational ball because it can be just as competitive as travel ball.”

He hopes that the fact that the league will be hosting the All-Star tournaments this year encourages players to stay in West Baton Rouge to play ball.

Since Westside usually lacks teams past the 10U age group, the league has also begun to discuss trying to get approval from Babe Ruth organizers to allow players from the middle schools and high schools to form teams to play in the All-Star tournament.

“This is a big deal,” Morvant said. “It gives middle school and high school students the chance to play extra ball, and it makes West Baton Rouge look even better because we have more teams.”

Morvant, whose focus has always been on the kids having fun as well as learning the game, is also hoping to offer baseball and softball clinics to the mix this year with the help of local high school players.

In addition, the league will participate in this year’s Addis Mardi Gras parade. The 2014 boys and girls All-Stars will be riding on a 40-foot float throwing out cups with the Westside logo and other goodies.

Last year, a handful of Westside teams participated in pre-game festivities at an LSU softball game, being introduced before the game and running onto the field with players.

“I’m hoping that with the contacts made this past year, we will be able to get more of our teams involved this year,” Morvant said. “It was a lot of fun for the kids.”

Morvant reiterated that he and the board are always open to suggestions, and they are going to need the help of as many parents as possible to help the league run smoothly and become more successful – from working concessions to helping with various aspects of the tournaments. There will be a plethora of opportunities for parents to become involved.

“More than anything, we are looking forward to a new season with some new faces who are willing to step up and assist with any and all issues that might arise and make out league something we can be proud of,” Vincent said.

Registration for West Baton Rouge Baseball and Softball is going on now through February 15. Players can register online at www.westsiderecreation.baberuthonline.com. Walk-in registration is on Saturday, January 31, 2015 in the Brusly High School cafeteria.

Coaches are needed for all age groups. Anyone interested in coaching may inquire online or at walk-in registration.