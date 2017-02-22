West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet

Photos courtesy of
Kleinpeter Photography
The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its 2016 awards at the annual chamber banquet on Feb. 7. They are:
Best New Member: Pin High CyberGolf
Best Small Business: Court Street Café
Best Mid-Sized Business: Essential Federal Credit Union
Best Large Business: Business First Bank
Outstanding Community Service: Church at Addis
Outstanding Community Service: Dow Chemical Company
Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Joni Leray, The Cottonport Bank
Chamber Volunteer of the Year: May Lemoine, Business First Bank
Pride of West Baton Rouge: Superintendent Wes Watts