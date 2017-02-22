West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet

Photos courtesy of

Kleinpeter Photography

The West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of its 2016 awards at the annual chamber banquet on Feb. 7. They are:

Best New Member: Pin High CyberGolf

Best Small Business: Court Street Café

Best Mid-Sized Business: Essential Federal Credit Union

Best Large Business: Business First Bank

Outstanding Community Service: Church at Addis

Outstanding Community Service: Dow Chemical Company

Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Joni Leray, The Cottonport Bank

Chamber Volunteer of the Year: May Lemoine, Business First Bank

Pride of West Baton Rouge: Superintendent Wes Watts