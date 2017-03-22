West Baton Rouge Credit Inc. files for bankruptcy

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The owner of West Baton Rouge Credit, Inc. filed for bankruptcy last week, according to public records from the Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Louisiana.

Todd Cutrer, the owner of the lending firm, filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 14. The company owes almost $6 million in unsecured claims to its top 20 largest creditors, according to the bankruptcy documents.

The company listed 85 creditors in the filing. The filing also states that the company has $1 million to $10 million in estimated assets and the same for liabilities.

Cutrer and his attorney were not available for comment.

Ozzie Duhon said he was determined to get back any money he could. His significant other, Julie Craven, invested more than $400,000 with West Baton Rouge Credit and is one of the top 20 creditors with an unsecured claim.

“Win, lose or draw, we’re not going to give up,” Duhon said. “It’s terrible. At this moment, we’re hoping for whatever we can get.”

Duhon said he filed a suit against Cutrer as well as an FBI report. He claimed Cutrer filed for bankruptcy after the other creditors applied pressure.

“The heat got so hot in the kitchen that he filed bankruptcy to get out of all of this,” he said.

A chapter 11 bankruptcy allows a company to restructure its finances and does not necessarily mean permanent closure. A chapter 11 provides that a company may find a way to possibly pay off those it owes money to.

The bankruptcy filing was submitted on Feb. 21.