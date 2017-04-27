West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of March 27, 2017 – April 2, 2017

Rontrey D. Taylor, 26, 1167 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, driving under suspension
Terrione R. Thomas, 22, 2056 Shady Oak Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant,
probation violation
Darryl McClinton, 51, 3111 Jefferson Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery,
aggravated assault
Victor St. Romain, 35, 12951 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of methamphetamines
Lillie Roth, 28, 2051 Poydras Bayou, Port Allen, LA, battery of a police officer, remaining after being forbidden
Dawn C. Anderman, 47, 7867 Fifth St, Addis, LA, possession with intent to
distribute MDMA
Kesha Pitts, 28, 8464 Lois St, Addis, LA, unauthorized use of a movable
Armando Maniz Meza, 59, Peach, Pasadena, TX, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute cocaine
Shawanna Beasley, 43, 3020 Louise Dr, Brusly, LA, theft
Dillion R. Allemond, 24, 9876 Powell Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Ellen R. Barry, 52, 2959 Denham St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding
David Salas Jr., 25, 2743 Avenue D, Ingleside, TX, DWI 2ND, one way roadway rotary traffic islands
Michael P. Russo, 34, 1222 Louray Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage,
expired MVI, possession of schedule IV 2cts, speeding
Jonathon Renter, 34, 5633 Frey St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 3cts
Caleb Thibodeaux, 21, 13510 Henry Rd, Denham Springs, LA, improper
equipment, driving under suspension, no insurance, expired MVI
Christopher Orillion, 22, 11101 Sims Rd, Livingston, LA, bench warrant Jason Sloan, 34, 4368 Inniswald Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Jerome Smith, 38, 2136 Benedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective
order, issuing worthless checks
Gordon G. Bryd, 42, 1762 Columbus Dunn, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, careless operation
Kendra Popleon, 46, 2838 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Decorey D. Brown, 23, 10510 Coates St, Maringouin, LA, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, simple possession of marijuana, bench warrant
Sherman Smith, 30, 7672 First St, Brusly, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 1ST, driving under suspension
Penny A. Harmon, 43, 7180 S. River Rd #33, Addis, LA, improper telephone communications
Willie R. Young, 55, 9656 Lemon Rd, Zachary, LA, speeding, driving under
suspension, expired registration
Zechariah Bush, 23, 5848 Louisville Avenue, Baker, LA, principal to attempted
2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts
Warren Lejeune III, 23, 400 Gleason St, Brusly, LA, principal to attempted 2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts
Zephaniah Bush, 23, 959 Solomon St, Port Allen, LA, principal to attempted 2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts
Darius Johnson, 21, 1258 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, principal to attempted 2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts
Andre Johnson, 39, 4141 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, flight from an officer, DWI 1ST, child endangerment law, battery of police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, public intimidation, bench warrant