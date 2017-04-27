West Baton Rouge Detention Center Arrest Report Week of March 27, 2017 – April 2, 2017

Rontrey D. Taylor, 26, 1167 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, driving under suspension

Terrione R. Thomas, 22, 2056 Shady Oak Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant,

probation violation

Darryl McClinton, 51, 3111 Jefferson Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, simple battery,

aggravated assault

Victor St. Romain, 35, 12951 Cypress St, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent intent to distribute schedule IV CDS, possession of methamphetamines

Lillie Roth, 28, 2051 Poydras Bayou, Port Allen, LA, battery of a police officer, remaining after being forbidden

Dawn C. Anderman, 47, 7867 Fifth St, Addis, LA, possession with intent to

distribute MDMA

Kesha Pitts, 28, 8464 Lois St, Addis, LA, unauthorized use of a movable

Armando Maniz Meza, 59, Peach, Pasadena, TX, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Shawanna Beasley, 43, 3020 Louise Dr, Brusly, LA, theft

Dillion R. Allemond, 24, 9876 Powell Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Ellen R. Barry, 52, 2959 Denham St, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding

David Salas Jr., 25, 2743 Avenue D, Ingleside, TX, DWI 2ND, one way roadway rotary traffic islands

Michael P. Russo, 34, 1222 Louray Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, improper lane usage,

expired MVI, possession of schedule IV 2cts, speeding

Jonathon Renter, 34, 5633 Frey St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 3cts

Caleb Thibodeaux, 21, 13510 Henry Rd, Denham Springs, LA, improper

equipment, driving under suspension, no insurance, expired MVI

Christopher Orillion, 22, 11101 Sims Rd, Livingston, LA, bench warrant Jason Sloan, 34, 4368 Inniswald Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Jerome Smith, 38, 2136 Benedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, violation of protective

order, issuing worthless checks

Gordon G. Bryd, 42, 1762 Columbus Dunn, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, careless operation

Kendra Popleon, 46, 2838 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

Decorey D. Brown, 23, 10510 Coates St, Maringouin, LA, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, simple possession of marijuana, bench warrant

Sherman Smith, 30, 7672 First St, Brusly, LA, improper lane usage, DWI 1ST, driving under suspension

Penny A. Harmon, 43, 7180 S. River Rd #33, Addis, LA, improper telephone communications

Willie R. Young, 55, 9656 Lemon Rd, Zachary, LA, speeding, driving under

suspension, expired registration

Zechariah Bush, 23, 5848 Louisville Avenue, Baker, LA, principal to attempted

2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts

Warren Lejeune III, 23, 400 Gleason St, Brusly, LA, principal to attempted 2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts

Zephaniah Bush, 23, 959 Solomon St, Port Allen, LA, principal to attempted 2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts

Darius Johnson, 21, 1258 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, principal to attempted 2nd degree murder 3cts, principal to assault by drive by shooting 3cts

Andre Johnson, 39, 4141 Convention St, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, flight from an officer, DWI 1ST, child endangerment law, battery of police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, public intimidation, bench warrant