West Baton Rouge Museum gets new director, new staff, keeps same commitment

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

There are too many major historical figures and events that go unnoticed in Louisiana, if you ask West Baton Rouge Museum Director Angelique Bergeron.

Baton Rouge, for instance, staged the first successful bus boycott in the 1950s, paving the way for others like it during the civil rights movement; a New Orleans man was the first to challenge the “separate but equal” doctrine in court. When it comes to civil rights, the state has historically been “ahead of the curve,” Bergeron said.

Now, three months into her tenure as director of the museum, Bergeron hopes to expand the nationally accredited museum as a venue to open dialogue on the social issues of the past and present.

However, Bergeron is quick to say that her work at the museum – first as a curator and now as the director – is just the most recent culmination in a long line of “strong ladies” who have come before her, especially her predecessor, Director Julie Rose.

“I feel like so much of my work is stuff Julie set the framework for and we’re just tightening it up,” Bergeron said.

Bergeron, a native of Pointe Coupee Parish, was mentored under Rose while working as the director of the Julien Poydras Museum and Arts Center in New Roads.

She earned her PhD in 2011 in French studies at LSU with a dissertation on Pointe Coupee Creole and was hired as a curator at the West Baton Rouge Museum in 2014.

The vision and direction of the West Baton Rouge Museum will remain as it was under Rose’s direction, Bergeron said, though the staff has gone through some reorganization and “regrouping.”

Her former position as curator of the museum is now replaced by two new staffers.

“I couldn’t help myself,” Bergeron said. “I had to hire two curators.”

Kathe Hambrick is now curator of exhibits and Elizabeth Brantley is curator of collections.

Admittedly, Bergeron said her job as the sole curator at the museum was difficult. The museum’s permanent collection often fell to the wayside as Bergeron was constantly researching and preparing for new exhibits, she said.

“We’re an accredited museum, which is kind of a big deal. In order to maintain our accreditation we’ll have to show that we’re good stewards of our collections,” Bergeron said. “I don’t want us to have boxes of rusty files that are decaying and rusting in our care.”

Brantley has “hit the ground running,” just two weeks into her new role, Bergeron said.

Her job is to grow, research and maintain the museum’s collection.

In doing so, Brantley and Bergeron hope to have an even greater local focus on their exhibits and to supplement non-local exhibits with local artifacts.

This is also ideal for Hambrick, curator of exhibits, whose foray at the West Baton Rouge Museum was as co-curator of the hyperlocal exhibit, “Cohn High: How We Love Thee.”

“We became friends through that process and I became colleagues with everyone here. I got to know this community in a way I didn’t know West Baton Rouge,” Hambrick said. “I’m always excited to learn something new. Any history that’s new is exciting to me.”

Hambrick and Bergeron also have plans to attract younger visitors who are unacquainted with the museum by “trying some things.”

“If museums want to exist in the next 10 years, we are challenged with providing authentic experience, but we have to make them exciting enough for you to put [your phone] down for a little while and come have some interaction about an authentic experience,” Hambrick said. “That’s the challenge.”

The museum has a few other staff changes as well. Jeannie Luckett, the former education curator, is now the education director, and Gwen Laviolette, formerly a part time tour guide and gift shop manager, is now the education curator.

The staff changes compartmentalize the individual skills of museum staff, which Bergeron hopes will hammer out the museum’s objectives.

“We’re still a small place – 15 people, eight full time, seven part time. We still have to wear a lot of different hats,” she said. “Being here for three years and working with a lot of the same people you know what their strengths and weaknesses are. I think we’re just going to keep doing what we do: telling good stories and having fun.”