West Baton Rouge Museum news

Staff Report

WBR Museum

The West Baton Rouge Museum’s monthly training, “Enrichment Mondays,” held the 3rd Monday of each month will not be held in the month of July. Current volunteers, staffers, and interested community members are invited to attend when the class resumes in August. Each month features a different topic that highlights a particular skill or activity the museum wishes to explore. If you are interested in participating, please contact Gwenn Laviolette at 225-336-2422.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is proud to once again be a part of the Blue Star Museum program. Blue Star Museums offers free admission to museums for all active duty, National Guard and Reserve military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and thousands of museums across America. Leadership support has been provided by the MetLife Foundation through Blue Star Families. The program provides families an opportunity to enjoy the nation’s cultural heritage and learn more about their new communities after completing a military move.

Café Francias. Join us for coffee and French immersion conversation the first Friday of each month. The next meeting will be held Friday, July 6 at the West Baton Rouge Museum located at 845 N. Jefferson, Port Allen, La. For more information call 225-336-2422.

Through August 5: The museum is currently hosting an exhibition entitled Fait à la Main: The Acadian Handicraft Project. This exhibit features traditional Acadian handiwork such as brown cotton woven textiles, hand sewing and wood crafts created by Louisiana artisans who participated in the handicraft project. Crafts produced by modern artisans are also featured to show how Acadian traditions are being kept alive today. This exhibit is based on research conducted by the LSU Textile and Costume Museum.