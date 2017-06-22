West Baton Rouge Parish Council votes to relinquish roads to Port Allen, Addis

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A question over who is responsible for what roads in West Baton Rouge Parish sparked some debate and confusion between parish officials at a Parish Council meeting on June 8.

The question arose as Parish Council members approved a measure that would help clarify which governing body is responsible for the operation and maintenance of roads in the parish.

Both Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen and First Street in Addis have been maintained by the parish, although they have been under municipal jurisdiction for more than 20 years. Each will be overlayed one last time this summer before being relinquished to their respective jurisdictions.

Parish attorney Lou Delahaye was not convinced that relinquishing the roads to the municipal jurisdiction absolved the parish of its legal responsibility. As he pointed out, the state is responsible for the maintenance and operation of various roads in West Baton Rouge, therefore the parish is also responsible for certain roads within the municipalities.

A cooperative endeavor agreement and resolutions from the city of Port Allen and town of Addis should solidify the deal, Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said.

The measure was ultimately approved unanimously.