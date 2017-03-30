West Baton Rouge Parish Library announces Annual Spring Art Show

Staff Report

WBR Parish Library

The West Baton Rouge Parish Library is sponsoring its 22nd Annual Spring Art Show. The show is open to residents of Iberville Parish, Pointe Coupee Parish, and West Baton Rouge Parish who are 15 years and older. Categories are professional, non-professional, and student. Artists are limited to two entries (Art students limited to one entry), which do not exceed 34×28 inches and have not been exhibited previously in the Spring Art Show. The deadline for submitting the entry form is Friday, April 28th.

The exhibit will open on Saturday, May 6th, with a reception from 2-4 p.m. at the library (830 N. Alexander Ave, Port Allen). Cash and ribbon awards will be announced during the reception.

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will continue through May 26th. For more information, contact Lauren Jung at (225) 342-7920 or ljung@wbrplibrary.us.