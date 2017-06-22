The West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Department promotes healthy youth activities

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Department is picking up the pace this summer with activities to keep West Side youth active and healthy.

A speed and conditioning camp is currently offered at Brusly High School Tuesday through Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

“The goal of the training is to build the children’s endurance by doing a number of activities that focus on speed and agility,” coach Emily Naquin said. “The children get a rest while transitioning to the next exercise which focuses on active recovery.”

The camp begins each day with a warm-up run, but then the real work begins. Campers are put into groups based on their age, where they go to stations staffed by a coach who models and monitors the campers as they complete the activities. The activities change, but include sprints, maneuvering through rope ladders and jumping drills to name a few.

At the close of each camp, some “words of wisdom” from the coaches are offered to the campers.

“We are trying to promote healthier lifestyles to the younger generation in our community by teaching good eating habits and exercise,” coach Tee Gay said.

Each night, the camp has about 60-80 campers ranging from 5-14 years of age. Middle school athletes are able to attend the camps as a part of their summer workouts, similar to the programs held at the high schools.

“It has been very successful. If the children aren’t having fun then we are defeating the purpose of making them work hard,” Naquin said. “We usually throw in a fun activity at the end to close out the session.”

Coach Tee said that It is not too late to bring kids. The camp costs $10 for the whole summer and each camper will receive a t-shirt.

The camp is held rain or shine, so if it is raining, check the West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Facebook page for the new locations.

Photo by Joelle Wright/The West Side Journal