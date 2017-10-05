West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office honors boy killed in I-10 crash

Quinn Welsch

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes swore in Xander Benoit as an honorary deputy after he was killed in a major crash on Interstate 10 last week.

Benoit, 5, died after being airlifted to a hospital on Thursday, Sept. 28. The crash totalled multiple cars and severely injured five others when an 18-wheeler plowed through stalled traffic between the Horace Wilkinson Bridge and La. Hwy. 415, authorities reported.

The 18-wheeler, driven by Yasin Ibrahim, of Burnsville, Minnesota, created a domino effect as cars crashed into each other, driven by the weight of the truck, WBRSO traffic coordinator Lt. Ken Albarez said. Benoit’s mother and an-other passenger were also badly injured in the accident.

All of the victims of the crash became trapped and had to be extracted from their vehicles, Albarez said. The WBRSO received the call shortly after 4 p.m. Albarez said there was “carnage everywhere” at the scene.

In all likelihood, Ibrahim “just didn’t realize” that traffic had slowed.

“It just comes to an abrupt stop and he just wasn’t abrupt enough,” Albarez said. “You can’t stop 60,000 pounds. It takes time.”

Ibrahim was charged with careless operation of a motor vehicle and five counts of negligent injury. He was later charged with negligent homicide after Benoit was pronounced deceased on Thursday.

The 5-year-old had dreams of one day becoming a police officer himself, according to his grandfather, Lee Benoit.

Benoit’s family are well known musicians from Rayne, Louisiana, west of Lafayette. Lee Benoit also said that his grandson’s organs were donated “so that others in need can live on.”

His family was overwhelmed with the commission the Sheriff’s Office provided, Albarez said.

The incident marked the sixth crash between the I-10 bridge and West Baton Rouge Parish limits in 2017, he said. “Xander is the third person who’s been killed in that stretch of interstate this year.”

“Until we get this bridge fixed, until they stop I-10 from being reduced from two lanes to one lane, this is going to continue to happen,” Albarez told TV reporters on the scene of the crash last week.