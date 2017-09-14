West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of August 18, 2017 – August 22, 2017

Starla Gentry, 33, 6937 Hwy 190 West #23, Port Allen, LA, issuing worthless checks
John Gentry, 38, 6937 Hwy 190 West #21, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Cheyenne M. Huddleston, 21, 76820 Solari Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant
Angie Boudreaux, 56, 6936 Flynn Rd, Port Allen, LA, exploitation of the infirm, felony theft
Austin Hall, 24, 40486 Cross Ridge, Gonzales, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, traffic control signals
Matthew M. White, 40, 5832 Burnside Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from LSO
Deandre Bureau, 22, 1420 Goudchaux St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of schedule I CDS
Gaynell M. Lagrone, 55, 815 Shiloh Baptist Church Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Rickey Murphy, 48, 1633 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods, felony possession of marijuana
Brandon Farley, 28, 43577 Weber City Rd, Gonzales, LA, bench warrant, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension
Silas Rogers, 68, 6966 Sutton Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, obscenity
Caleb Barker, 20, 315 Avenue B, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
William Kees, 43, 57840 Senator Gay Rd, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
David Boyd, 36, 14419 Royal Oak Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Patricia Wafford, 27, 2611 Jeff Island Rd, New Iberia, LA, bench warrant
Jerdae Tanner, 21, 2 Capistra Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for Calcasieu SO
Albert Williams, 37, 57730 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule II CDS
Earl Richardson III, 27, 7323 Gov Blanchard, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI
Cory Finch, 30, 14833 Crystal Rd, Pride, LA, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, expired MVI
Brian Hardnett, 19, 1441 Brightside Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of hydrocodone, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Tanricka Youngblood, 36, 1135 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Keishawana Scott, 28, 7520 Chad Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Terkela Carline, 35, 3461 Riverboat Lane, Addis, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Kerry Mason, 48, 203 N. Alexander Avenue, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Jerome Warner, 42, 57944 Barrow St, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated criminal damage to property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Jaketa Adams, 38, 7180 S. River Rd, Brusly, LA, expired MVI, no registration
Carlneisha Sims, 24, 747 California Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
George Pierce, 27, 3816 Elm St, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon