West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of August 23, 2017 – August 29, 2017

Misty Johnson, 39, 1675 Blount Lane, Walker, LA, bench warrant, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance

Rocco Dibenedetto, 58, 2136 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer

Jeremiah Hollins, 20, 1267 Oregon Avenue, Port Allen, LA, forcible rape, sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Anthony James, 51, 2043 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Robert Ledet, 20, 14254 Cloverhill, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive for ISO, armed robbery

Darrell J. Lewis, 38, 57884 Allen St, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive for ISO, simple battery, 2nd degree battery, possession of stolen things

Benjamin Turner III, 38, 3411 El Morro Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things, possession of schedule I CDS, theft

Anthony Smith, 46, 5955 Prescott Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of stolen things

Rhonda Franklin, 23, 837 N. 13TH St, Port Allen, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, obstruction of justice

Jacoby James, 23, 2212 8th St, Lake Charles, LA, fugitive for ISO, domestic abuse battery, cruelty to juveniles, simple assault

John Loiseau, 38, 9895 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, no insurance, improper equipment, expired MVI, no driver’s license on person

Reginald Broadway, 39, 511 Down St, Jennings, LA, felony criminal damage to property

Tina Williams, 48, 2311 Ferdinand St, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive for ISO, forgery, theft, neglect of an aged person, bench warrant

Carlton Vallo, 21, 14449 Black Locust, Prairieville, LA, fugitive for ISO, speeding, traffic control violation, stop sign violation, flight from an officer, possession of schedule IV CDS, improper lane usage

Carlton Washington, 59, 3140 Pauls Lane, Brusly, LA, expired MVI, stop sign, driving under suspension, flight from an officer

Kirklon Jacobs, 52, 1602 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

Clifford R. Williams, 34, 6733 Sumrall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1ST, reckless operation, no seatbelt

Terry Collins, 27, 77535 Pecan St, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant

Jared Wilson, 18, 59075 W. W. Harleaux St, Plaquemine, LA, attempted simple burglary

Allen Dunn, 59, 57262 Eli Craig St, Plaquemine, LA, improper telephone communication 11cts

Roosevelt Harris, 27, 2511 Main St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Danny Weeks, 47, 1001 East Main St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant

Lloyd Timmons III, 25, 11035 Heron Nest St, Houston, TX, DWI 1ST, illegal parking, open container

Terrell Taylor, 33, 3254 Leona Dr, White Castle, LA, stop sign, failure to maintain control, no driver’s license, no registration, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, possession of schedule II CDS

Blake Perera, 24, 59650 Sexton Dr, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive for ISO, theft of goods, simple burglary

Treveon Robinson, 18, 10557 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling

Randy Mendoza, 41, 62015 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Ryan Dominque, 27, 4650 Nelson Rd, Lake Charles, LA, fugitive for ISO, flight from an officer, reckless operation, resisting an officer, possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II CDS

Ronald Dominique, 23, 32565 Graham St, White Castle, LA, fugitive for ISO, flight from an officer, resisting an officer

Joshua Martin, 31, 11030 Hwy 76, Maringouin, LA, bench warrant

Cameron Carroll, 23, 12255 Maple St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive for ISO, indecent behavior with a juvenile

Wiltz Howard, 44, 37100 Geismar Dr, Geismar, LA, fugitive for ISO, domestic abuse battery 2cts, resisting an officer, public intimidation

Cheyenne Huddleston, 21, 76820 Solari Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant

Romain Williams, 36, 1520 Belle pointe, Laplace, LA, identity theft, bank fraud

Heath Roath, 41, 11610 Ashland Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft, simple burglary, monetary instrument abuse