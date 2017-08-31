West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of August 7, 2017 – August 17, 2017

Kristopher Diggs, 35, 4214 Linstrom Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, monetary instrument abuse
Trenay Duncan, 41, 136 St. Vincent De Paul Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Chelsey Tisi, 21, 10425 Hwy 977, Maringouin, LA, theft of goods
Matthew Collins, 37, 2321 Ellis Merchant, Moss Point, MS, fugitive from justice
Toriano Sims, 43, 2483 Delta St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of goods
Farron Tackno, 45, 340 Atchafalaya St, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods
Alvin Stewart, 51, 59655 Hwy 1148, Plaquemine, LA, theft of goods
Donald Anderson, 32, 3204 Brady St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Shenetta A. Jenkins, 44, 59110 W.W. Harleaux St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Brittany Maradiago, 37, 10639 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO
Brandy Roberts, 35, 150 6TH St, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods, bench warrant
Mark Cook, 45, 7822 Denham Chase Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, speeding
Jeffrey Hensley, 50, 2011 Rose St, Lake Charles, LA, DWI 1st, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, vehicle entering highway from private drive
Deven Wilson, 22, 50451 Allen St, Plaquemine, LA, flight from an officer, speeding, false certificates, expired license plate
Alvin Grant, 24, 58444 Nats Alley, Plaquemine, LA, resisting an officer
Amanda Barber, 22, 5819 Andre Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Clyde Delafosse Jr, 26, 9755 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, theft by shoplifting, unauthorized use of access card as theft, introduction of contraband into a penal institution
Melinda Watts, 50, 8316 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Joshua Clark, 32, 5745 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, false certificates, expired driver’s license, improper equipment, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, failure to carry registration, bench warrant
Brandon Pierce, 31, 1544 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Chantz Gilbert, 27, 39536 Lakota Lane, Denham Springs, LA, reckless operation, DWI 3RD
Andrew Poindexter, 24, address unknown, fugitive from Tulsa, OK
Michael Kendrick, 43, 8421 Hwy 19, Zachary, LA, theft of goods
Terry George, 22, address unknown, theft of goods
Justin Henry, 29, 1113 Michigan Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Neoirl Henderson, 40, 1344 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal mischief
Samuel Johnson Jr., 31, 4645 Alvin Dark, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Tevin Tillman, 24, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO
Danielle Moses, 34, 10932 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft, simple burglary charge
Mark Waycaster, 44, 806 Walnut St, Aberdeen, MS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III CDS, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines
Lori Day, 47, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant
Willie Williams Jr., 58, 1087 Oregon Avenue, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary
Benny F. Powell, 50, 6106 Irish Hill, Houston, TX, following too close, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute a legend drug
Ronald Spears, 55, 6226 Bluebell St, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary