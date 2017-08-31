West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of August 7, 2017 – August 17, 2017

Kristopher Diggs, 35, 4214 Linstrom Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, monetary instrument abuse

Trenay Duncan, 41, 136 St. Vincent De Paul Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Chelsey Tisi, 21, 10425 Hwy 977, Maringouin, LA, theft of goods

Matthew Collins, 37, 2321 Ellis Merchant, Moss Point, MS, fugitive from justice

Toriano Sims, 43, 2483 Delta St, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of goods

Farron Tackno, 45, 340 Atchafalaya St, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods

Alvin Stewart, 51, 59655 Hwy 1148, Plaquemine, LA, theft of goods

Donald Anderson, 32, 3204 Brady St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Shenetta A. Jenkins, 44, 59110 W.W. Harleaux St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Brittany Maradiago, 37, 10639 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from PCSO

Brandy Roberts, 35, 150 6TH St, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods, bench warrant

Mark Cook, 45, 7822 Denham Chase Avenue, Denham Springs, LA, speeding

Jeffrey Hensley, 50, 2011 Rose St, Lake Charles, LA, DWI 1st, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, vehicle entering highway from private drive

Deven Wilson, 22, 50451 Allen St, Plaquemine, LA, flight from an officer, speeding, false certificates, expired license plate

Alvin Grant, 24, 58444 Nats Alley, Plaquemine, LA, resisting an officer

Amanda Barber, 22, 5819 Andre Lane, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 2cts, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Clyde Delafosse Jr, 26, 9755 Bueche Rd, Bueche, LA, theft by shoplifting, unauthorized use of access card as theft, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Melinda Watts, 50, 8316 Tuscaloosa Avenue, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

Joshua Clark, 32, 5745 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, false certificates, expired driver’s license, improper equipment, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, failure to carry registration, bench warrant

Brandon Pierce, 31, 1544 Louisiana Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Chantz Gilbert, 27, 39536 Lakota Lane, Denham Springs, LA, reckless operation, DWI 3RD

Andrew Poindexter, 24, address unknown, fugitive from Tulsa, OK

Michael Kendrick, 43, 8421 Hwy 19, Zachary, LA, theft of goods

Terry George, 22, address unknown, theft of goods

Justin Henry, 29, 1113 Michigan Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Neoirl Henderson, 40, 1344 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA, criminal mischief

Samuel Johnson Jr., 31, 4645 Alvin Dark, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation

Tevin Tillman, 24, 1210 Avenue D, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from EBRSO

Danielle Moses, 34, 10932 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft, simple burglary charge

Mark Waycaster, 44, 806 Walnut St, Aberdeen, MS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III CDS, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines

Lori Day, 47, Jarreau, LA, bench warrant

Willie Williams Jr., 58, 1087 Oregon Avenue, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary

Benny F. Powell, 50, 6106 Irish Hill, Houston, TX, following too close, improper lane usage, possession with intent to distribute a legend drug

Ronald Spears, 55, 6226 Bluebell St, Port Allen, LA, simple burglary