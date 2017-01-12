West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of December 26, 2016 – January 1, 2017

Jerrell Profit, 19, 17870 S. Spur Lane, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Trevios Brooks, 17, 6751 Royal Court, Zachary, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Robert Cook Jr., 47, 12324 S. Harrells Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Todd Young, 51, 3619 Plantation Ridge, Addis, LA, aggravated assault, simple battery
Ryan Dibenedetto, 30, 4350 40TH St, Zachary, LA, speeding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Linwonika Haynes, 24, 31410 Hwy 405, White Castle, LA, resisting an officer, bench warrant
Jeffery Collins, 40, 4918 Poydras Bayou Dr, Erwinville, LA, bench warrant
Derrick Sims, 36, 1279 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace by public intoxication
Terry Washington, 54, 58275 Labauve Avenue, Plaquemine, LA, driving under suspension, improper equipment, bench warrant 2cts
Byron Caston, 41, 7437 Jussex St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Julia Ford, 39, 2605 Jessamine Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, illegal use of CDS in presence of minors
Christopher Jarreau, 18, 9466 Mary Louise St, Livonia, LA, possession if marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
Willie Davis III, 33, 58446 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Brad Stevens, 36, 432 W. Augusta, Gonzales, LA, no license plate light, driving under suspension, expired tag, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I CDS
Jacqueline Paul, 32, 4707 Silvio Lane, Port Allen, LA, hit and run driving, no insurance, driving under suspension, false certificates
Kendall Landry, 58, 10711 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods
Harry A. Morgan, 26, 3240 Brady St, Baton Rouge, LA, speeding, driving under suspension
Dexter Nelson, 32, 2012 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Norman Smith, 39, 1288 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dedric Davis, 46, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Ormise Scott Sr., 57, 3262 Riverboat Lane #23, Addis, LA, DWI 3rd, careless operation, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses, hit and run driving
Byron Patterson, 32, 57655 Morrison St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Joshua McKnight, 36, 7635 Chad St Apt C, Addis, LA, 2ND degree battery