West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of December 26, 2016 – January 1, 2017

Jerrell Profit, 19, 17870 S. Spur Lane, Baker, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

Trevios Brooks, 17, 6751 Royal Court, Zachary, LA, illegal possession of stolen things

Robert Cook Jr., 47, 12324 S. Harrells Ferry Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Todd Young, 51, 3619 Plantation Ridge, Addis, LA, aggravated assault, simple battery

Ryan Dibenedetto, 30, 4350 40TH St, Zachary, LA, speeding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Linwonika Haynes, 24, 31410 Hwy 405, White Castle, LA, resisting an officer, bench warrant

Jeffery Collins, 40, 4918 Poydras Bayou Dr, Erwinville, LA, bench warrant

Derrick Sims, 36, 1279 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace by public intoxication

Terry Washington, 54, 58275 Labauve Avenue, Plaquemine, LA, driving under suspension, improper equipment, bench warrant 2cts

Byron Caston, 41, 7437 Jussex St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Julia Ford, 39, 2605 Jessamine Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of MDMA, possession of marijuana, illegal use of CDS in presence of minors

Christopher Jarreau, 18, 9466 Mary Louise St, Livonia, LA, possession if marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

Willie Davis III, 33, 58446 Meriam St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Brad Stevens, 36, 432 W. Augusta, Gonzales, LA, no license plate light, driving under suspension, expired tag, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I CDS

Jacqueline Paul, 32, 4707 Silvio Lane, Port Allen, LA, hit and run driving, no insurance, driving under suspension, false certificates

Kendall Landry, 58, 10711 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods

Harry A. Morgan, 26, 3240 Brady St, Baton Rouge, LA, speeding, driving under suspension

Dexter Nelson, 32, 2012 S. Winterville, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Norman Smith, 39, 1288 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Dedric Davis, 46, 3334 Lukeville Lane, Brusly, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Ormise Scott Sr., 57, 3262 Riverboat Lane #23, Addis, LA, DWI 3rd, careless operation, driving under suspension for certain prior offenses, hit and run driving

Byron Patterson, 32, 57655 Morrison St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Joshua McKnight, 36, 7635 Chad St Apt C, Addis, LA, 2ND degree battery