West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of January 30, 2017 – February 5, 2017

Jeremy Scott, 25, 2503 Ory Dr, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Anthony Kinchen, 20, 7626 Airline Hwy #57, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Kelli Sommers, 44, 4022 Myhand St #15, Addis, LA, theft of goods
Rhonda Franklin, 23, 837 N. 13th St, Port Allen, LA, improper equipment, no driver’s license, bench warrant
David Carr, 28, 5152 Banks St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of a legend drug, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, resisting an officer
Darius Banks, 24, 2368 Scenic Garden Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, speeding, driving under suspension, no insurance, bench warrant
Shantel Marshall, 35, 7577 Gov. Blanchard, Baton Rouge, LA, probation violation
Eric Gray, 47, 1635 E. Washington St, Baton Rouge, LA, improper telephone communication, violation of a protective order, bench warrant
Jaspanique Rogers, 21, 1622 Rev. Manuel, Port Allen, LA, theft under 500, bench warrant
Damien Kelley, 18, 1315 N. 35TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, home invasion, aggravated battery, simple criminal damage to property, theft
Brad Watkins, 29, 353 West Dr #7, Baton Rouge, LA, illegal possession of stolen things
Michael Mendoza, 36, 40512 Thais Rd, Prairieville, LA, bench warrant
Javon Davis, 22, 8334 Bueche Rd, Erwinville, LA, domestic abuse battery, criminal to property, assault by driver by shooting, illegal use of weapons
Jeremy Albert, 38, 59655 Highway 1148., Plaquemine, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia
Triscia Goynes, 42, 7716 Canosa Ct, Baton Rouge, LA, reckless operation, resisting an officer, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, expired MVI, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Rodney Peterson, 33, 22995 Jade Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant, speeding, driving under suspension
Kayla Tullier, 26, 59655 Hwy 1148 #155, Plaquemine, LA, improper lane usage, possession of methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of drugparaphernalia
Marlon Morrison, 40, 652 S. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Javen Leblanc, 29, 4671 Jaselyn Ann Avenue, Addis, LA, speeding
William Booker, 19, 500 Mcknight Rd, Clinton, LA, violation of protection order, false imprisonment, domestic abuse battery
Melissa Tullier, 37, 364 Georgia Avenue, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Terry B. Septh, 43, 459 Melissa Dr, Port Allen, LA, disturbing the peace
Timothy Alberternist, 30, 1387 W. Parkway Dr, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery
Fredrick Buford, 44, 11444 Robinhood, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 2nd, improper lane usage
Sean Franklin, 32, 250 Tracey Porter St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant, domestic abuse battery, violation of protective order
Jasmine Richardson, 27, 2772 Babytown Lane, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant
Earl Bridgewater, 46, 7531 Bradley Ct, Addis, LA, no license plate light, open container,
driving under suspension, non support
Tara Kirby, 44, 20109 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Kenneth R. Salvadras, 34, 57860 Comeaux St, Addis, LA, resisting an officer, open container
Janelle Leblanc, 37, 477 Hwy 178, Church Point, LA, distribution of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Darcy Obeshaw, 47, 60210 David Lane, Plaquemine, LA, possession of methamphetamines
Derrick Rinaudo, 37, 4540 Foret St, Addis, LA, failure to signal properly, driving under suspension, no insurance
Aaron Duvall, 45, 11632 Section Rd, Port Allen, LA, illegal possession of stolen firearms
Farrell Gray, 23, 8755 Syble Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, expired plate, driving under suspension, expired driver’s license, driving left of center,
expired MVI, bench warrant
Brittany Jones, 26, 810 Gwin St, Brusly, LA, bench warrant
Johnny Dunn, 64, 11725 Rist Dr, Clinton, LA, DWI
Thelma Bostic, 22, 5390 Tolbert Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Daniel Harris, 17, 802 Birmingham Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of promethazine, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding
Chris Jarreau, 37, 12121 S. Palmer Dr, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dijah Vallejo, 21, 1050 N. Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant