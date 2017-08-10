West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of July 24, 2017 – July 30, 2017

Daniel Prejean, 57, 6242 S. River Rd #52, Brusly, LA, obscenity

Jammane Jones, 22, address unknown, remaining after forbidden, theft

Jeffery Teal, 41, 1822 Plantation Avenue, Port Allen, LA, simple assault, disturbing the peace, public intimidation, reckless operation, open container

Mac Arthur Henderson, 53, 28055 Sallie Dr, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1ST offense, improper lane usage, open container

Destini Bowling, 36, 30251 Milton Dr, Walker, LA, bench warrant, false certificates, driving under suspension, no insurance, failure to carry registration, no brake lights, expired driver’s license

Eric Boudreaux, 26, 39049 Saturn Avenue, Darrow, LA, possession of methamphetamines

Shyan Clark, 41, 311 Whitehead Blvd, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of weapons

Tokeshia Dunn, 36, 6008 Dutton St, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, improper display, no registration, illegal tint, misuse of temp tag, fake MVI, failure to register vehicle, brake lights required

Chester Williams Jr, 30, 58637 Ware Dr, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrants 2cts, no insurance, driving under suspension, fake MVI, illegal tint, expired driver’s license

David Borden, 37, 4140 Main St, Addis, LA, fugitive from justice

Hope Borden, 26, 4140 Main St, Addis, LA, fugitive from justice

Misty Sanchez, 33, 2730 Live Oak Dr, Brusly, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin

Courtney Rizer, 41, 524 Gleason St, Brusly, LA, DWI 1st, obstruction of highway, no insurance, failure to maintain control

Tyler Rineheart, 21, 32150 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, no driver’s license, failure to transfer title, bench warrant 2cts

Michael Lewis, 39, 3734 S. Riverview #18, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Takeisha Hinton, 32, 3464 Myrtlelawn St, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, failure to carry registration

Brennan Bayham, 33, 20835 Hwy 77, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant 2cts