West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of July 31, 2017 – August 6, 2017

Brennan Bayham, 33, 20835 Hwy 77, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Kentrell Washington, 31, 10950 Darryl Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, speeding, driving under suspension, no insurance
Joseph W. Thomas, 41, 935 Eleanor St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Fallon Meche, 25, 10233 N. River Rd, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from justice
Julia Harbor, 35, 786 Burbridge, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Dedreke Johnson, 37, 500 Lehberg, Columbus, MS, improper lane usage, PWITD schedule I CDS
Hosie P. Erby, 35, 801 N. 17th ST, Columbus, MS, PWITD Schedule I CDS
John Duhon, 38, 718 Gladiolus St, Port Allen, LA, fugitive from justice
Ranisha Wilson, 28, 56875 Cpl. Herman Brown Lane, Bayou Goula, LA, resisting an officer, fugitive from justice
Naylor Cooper, 37, 3734 S. Riverview, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant 3cts
Jude David, 27, 4228 W. Nic Dr, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Kendell Snearl, 36, Highway 1 South, Brusly, LA, resisting an officer, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana
Cody Simoneaux, 26, 3541 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Eric Costin, 50, 609 Paula St, Ville Platte, LA, expired MVI, improper display, driving unsafe vehicle, no proof of insurance, illegal tint, driving under suspension
Alexander W. Obrien, 35, 6051 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, driving under suspension, improper equipment
Cheyenne Huddleston, 21, 76820 Solari Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
Samuel L. Angel, 28, 2205 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Deariel Lang, 24, 4944 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, no insurance, fake MVI, expired license plate, bench warrant 2cts
Jonathan Creel, 37, 217 Meyers Rd, Highlands, TX, DWI 1st, driving on divided highway
Brandon Grinner, 33, 4161 Prescott Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, fake MVI, bench warrant, illuminating devices required
Clarence Molden III, 30, 668 Terrace, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Shaquilla R. Foster, 27, 600 Wooddale Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, expired MVI, illegal tint, expired license plate
Aimee Devalux, 45, 12415 Ena St, Port Allen, LA, illegal tint, driving under suspension, bench warrant