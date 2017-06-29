West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of June 1 2017 – June 12, 2017

Brent Landry, 54, 1151 N. 39TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft
Eric Walker, 28, 6732 Sumrall Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape
Deneisha D. Hicks, 28, 920 Progress St., Baton Rouge, LA, assisting an escape
Jacqueline Goller, 35, 12386 River Highland, St. Amant, LA, cruelty to the infirm
Cierra Sterling, 24, 1926 St. Croix Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, no registration in vehicle, driving under suspension
Melanie Davis, 35, 12112 Landry Lane, Port Allen, LA, expired license plate, improper equipment, driving under suspension, fake MVI, failure to carry registration, bench warrant
Kecite Smith, 32, 2421 Orleans St, Mandeville, LA, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery
Kipp Knight, 48, 32295 Doc Dean St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant, expired license plate, fake MVI, driving under suspension, no license plate light, no insurance
Terry Jones, 51, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Gloria Hicks, 27, 2960 Hwy 190 West #33, Port Allen, LA, theft, bench warrant 2cts
Adam Gibbs, 30, 14316 Brentwood St, Gonzales, LA, domestic abuse battery
Latonya Smith, 32, 23925 Baytown St, Plaquemine, LA, speeding, driving under suspension, bench warrant 2cts
Michael Johnson, 54, 1837 E. Mason St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Linda Williams, 49, 9101 Memorial Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, headlamps required, improper lane usage, open container
Donald Wright, 36, 18030 Manning Dr, Prairieville, LA, bench warrant
Darrell Carter, 38, 1312 Maryland Avenue, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, illegal parking, bench warrant
Sean Williams, 42, 65291 Vernon Town Rd, Roseland, LA, possession of marijuana
Joshua Landry, 33, 8032 Ed Lejeune Rd, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Kenneth Hood, 20, 27499 Tall Oaks, Walker, LA, DWI 1st, failure to maintain control, driver’s license suspended, failure to report an accident
Julio Zamore, 39, 9415 Rapid River Lane, Houston, TX, speeding
Alexis Perez, 23, 12533 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Manuel Griffin, 59, 1231 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods
Dontre Ruffin, 24, 4223 Oakland Rd, Erwinville, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of MDMA
Cory P. Coye, 38, 811 Avenue F, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding
Juanita Wade, 45, 1452 Clark St, Port Allen, LA, probation violation
Tanya Naverre, 37, 1754 Thomas Delpit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts
Lazaar Alexis, 32, 2345 68TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple assault
Princeton Williams, 29, 25180 Folse St, Plaquemine, LA, unauthorized entry if an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property
John Young, 22, 10044 Alpha Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Christopher Maxwell, 25, 1050 Court St, Port Allen, LA, improper signal, expired plate, bench warrant
Jeremy Rivers, 18, 3824 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden
Richard Peterson, 35, 23985 Jackson St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant
Dedrick Weatherspoon, 24, 4855 Stearns St, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana
Fanie McQuirter, 34, 31840 Dorsey Rd, White Castle, LA, bench warrant