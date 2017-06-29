West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of June 1 2017 – June 12, 2017

Brent Landry, 54, 1151 N. 39TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, felony theft

Eric Walker, 28, 6732 Sumrall Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, simple escape

Deneisha D. Hicks, 28, 920 Progress St., Baton Rouge, LA, assisting an escape

Jacqueline Goller, 35, 12386 River Highland, St. Amant, LA, cruelty to the infirm

Cierra Sterling, 24, 1926 St. Croix Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, no registration in vehicle, driving under suspension

Melanie Davis, 35, 12112 Landry Lane, Port Allen, LA, expired license plate, improper equipment, driving under suspension, fake MVI, failure to carry registration, bench warrant

Kecite Smith, 32, 2421 Orleans St, Mandeville, LA, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery

Kipp Knight, 48, 32295 Doc Dean St, White Castle, LA, bench warrant, expired license plate, fake MVI, driving under suspension, no license plate light, no insurance

Terry Jones, 51, 12400 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Gloria Hicks, 27, 2960 Hwy 190 West #33, Port Allen, LA, theft, bench warrant 2cts

Adam Gibbs, 30, 14316 Brentwood St, Gonzales, LA, domestic abuse battery

Latonya Smith, 32, 23925 Baytown St, Plaquemine, LA, speeding, driving under suspension, bench warrant 2cts

Michael Johnson, 54, 1837 E. Mason St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Linda Williams, 49, 9101 Memorial Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, headlamps required, improper lane usage, open container

Donald Wright, 36, 18030 Manning Dr, Prairieville, LA, bench warrant

Darrell Carter, 38, 1312 Maryland Avenue, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer, illegal parking, bench warrant

Sean Williams, 42, 65291 Vernon Town Rd, Roseland, LA, possession of marijuana

Joshua Landry, 33, 8032 Ed Lejeune Rd, Addis, LA, bench warrant

Kenneth Hood, 20, 27499 Tall Oaks, Walker, LA, DWI 1st, failure to maintain control, driver’s license suspended, failure to report an accident

Julio Zamore, 39, 9415 Rapid River Lane, Houston, TX, speeding

Alexis Perez, 23, 12533 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Manuel Griffin, 59, 1231 Avenue C, Port Allen, LA, theft of goods

Dontre Ruffin, 24, 4223 Oakland Rd, Erwinville, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of MDMA

Cory P. Coye, 38, 811 Avenue F, Port Allen, LA, DWI 1ST, speeding

Juanita Wade, 45, 1452 Clark St, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Tanya Naverre, 37, 1754 Thomas Delpit Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant 2cts

Lazaar Alexis, 32, 2345 68TH St, Baton Rouge, LA, simple assault

Princeton Williams, 29, 25180 Folse St, Plaquemine, LA, unauthorized entry if an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property

John Young, 22, 10044 Alpha Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Christopher Maxwell, 25, 1050 Court St, Port Allen, LA, improper signal, expired plate, bench warrant

Jeremy Rivers, 18, 3824 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, remaining after being forbidden

Richard Peterson, 35, 23985 Jackson St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Dedrick Weatherspoon, 24, 4855 Stearns St, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana

Fanie McQuirter, 34, 31840 Dorsey Rd, White Castle, LA, bench warrant