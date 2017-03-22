West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of March 6, 2017 – March 12, 2017

Andre T. Phillips, 17, 24320 Seminary St, Plaquemine, LA, carnal knowledge of a juvenile

Anthony Vega, 32, 12946 Tannehill Lane, Walker, LA, monetary instrument abuse

Torrence Lemon, 25, 1111 Court St, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice, no tail lamps, no insurance, expired driver’s license, driving under suspension, fake MVI, illegal tint, bench warrant

Naylor Cooper, 36, 3734 S. Riverview #5, Port Allen, LA, monetary instrument abuse, remanded back by surety, bench warrant 2cts

Darrion D. Harrison, 17, 250 N. 14TH St. Apt 18, Port Allen, LA, theft

Detron Jefferson, 21, 59096 Martin Luther King Blvd, Plaquemine, LA, driving under suspension, expired MVI, illegal tint

Ronald Kauffman III, 35, 741 Vancouver Dr, Port Allen, LA, aggravated assault with a firearm

Delvick B. Brown, 40, 506 Martin Luther King, Napoleonville, LA, bench warrant

Charles J. Means, 44, 3300 Edgar D. Nixon, Montgomery, AL, remaining after being forbidden, misuse of 911

Michael Laviolette, 59, 703 E. William David Parkway, Metairie, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine

Arthur Breaux, 52, 786 Burbridge St, Port Allen, LA, probation violation

Brent Rushing, 48, 10781 Airline Hwy, Torbert, LA, brake equipment required, failure to signal, possession with intent to distribute oxycodone, possession of hydrocodone, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II methamphetamine, bench warrant

Glynn Aughey, 39, 32150 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, theft of goods

Dallas Howard, 31, 33438 Perkins Rd, Denham Springs, LA, simple escape

Josef Richardson, 36, 954 Arcadia Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, remanded by court

Alecia James, 33, 16010 Nehru Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, false certificates, expired driver’s license, illegal tint, no insurance, expired license plate, driving under suspension

Courtland George, 25, 1748 Spain St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant, remanded by surety

Adolphus Dunn, 56, 825 N. 13TH St, Port Allen, LA, aggravated battery

Bryson E. Adams, 23, 747 California Ave #8, Port Allen, LA, bench warrants

Carlos Diaz, 28, 5816 Levenwood Lane, Austin, TX, DWI 1ST, careless operation

Jarred J. Perkins, 28, W. Roosevelt St #401, Baton Rouge, LA, resisting an officer, issuing worthless checks 2cts

Kirby Caillet, 26, 193 Chemin Metairie Rd, Youngsville, LA, DWI 3rd, careless operation, simple escape, public intimidation and retaliation

Myoshia Williams, 42, 58165 Bayou Jacob Rd, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrants 3cts