West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report Week of October 15, 2017 – October 31, 2017

Ronald Bailey Jr., 20, 4235 Mulatto Bend Rd, Port Allen, LA, simple battery, bench warrant

Charmaine Carter , 42, 8332 Ned Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, theft, resisting an officer

Gerald Collins, 23, 24810 Frank St, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, probation violation, bench warrant

Jeremy Coussou, 35, 32450 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, theft of goods

Michael Daley, 35, 31865 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, 2nd degree battery, false imprisonment

Benjamin McMillian, 33, 77020 Solari Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, bench warrant

Joshua Rivers, 29, 58720 Barrow St, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, simple burglary

Jahrin Evans, 23, 459 Melissa St, Port Allen, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of alprazolam, bench warrant

Brian Dunaway, 53, 24150 Hwy 1, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive for ISO, possession of schedule II methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia

Cale Delaune, 36, 36, 42438 Black Bayou Rd, Gonzales, LA, fugitive from ISO, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a movable

Travis Walker, 35, 4465 Clayton St, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Lonnie Bonin, 29, 24631 Truman Dr, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property

Kilimanjaro Pierson, 24, 250 N. 14th St #45, Port Allen, LA, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary, theft, resisting an officer 2cts, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer 2cts, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS , domestic abuse battery

Austin Murphy, 24, 8043 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA, fugitive from ISO, remaining after forbidden, simple battery, disturbing the peace

Ryan Beighley, 31, 12996 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA, simple burglary

Quinton Johnson, 19, 931 Eleanor Dr, Port Allen, LA, principal to sexual battery, principal to 2nd degree rape

Malik Jackson, 19, 350 Kentucky St, Port Allen, LA, sexual battery, 2nd degree rape

Kenneth Warner, 36, 57944 Barron St, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, illegal possession of schedule II CDS, possession of marijuana

Davonte Russ, 19, 58360 Barrow St, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, battery on a police officer

Quinton J. Terry, 32, 33470 Bowie St, White Castle, LA, fugitive from ISO, remanded by surety, bench warrant

Richard Briggs, 29, 6954 Whitton, Baton Rouge, LA, fugitive from ISO, speeding, switched plates, no driver’s license, no insurance

Tonia Leblanc, 47, 6242 S. River Rd #50, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery

Petru Goga, 39, 2822 Orleans Quarters, Brusly, LA, domestic abuse battery

Lipston Williams, 52, 57810 Trosclair Rd, fugitive from ISO, Probation violation

Deon Williams, 21, 32830 Lee Dr, White Castle, LA, fugitive from ISO, 2nd degree battery

Andy Klein, 26, 35700 Browns Rd, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, felony battery of a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia

Marvin Dorsey, 53, 17981 Willow St, Grosse Tete, LA, fugitive from ISO, failure to appear

Jerry Bellazar, 41, 701 Village St, Slidell, LA, probation violator

Dusty Rinehart, 34, 35325 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, misdemeanor theft, bench warrant

Tyler James, 32, 1933 General Jackson, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Marcus Blair, 34, 4265 Choctaw Rd, Brusly, LA, simple criminal damage to property

Triscia Goynes, 43, 7716 Lanosa St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of drug paraphernalia

Jeremy Albert, 25, 59655 Hwy 1148 #21, Plaquemine, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule II CDS, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Monique Thomas, 35, 2001 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Keishawana Scott, 28, 6206 South River Rd, Brusly, LA, driving under suspension, no insurance, bench warrant

Jeanne Mendoza, 25, 35325 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, fugitive from ISO, theft

Daniel Santos, 41, 1223 Christy Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, failure to maintain control, open container, operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the US

Brad Mims, 30, 10245 Lions Avenue, Maringouin, LA, unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling, theft

Jace Dietz, 18, 109 E. 4TH St, Kaplan, LA, simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things

Mitchell Moore, 70, 7300 Rougon Rd, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Kecia Washington, 50, 272 Daffodil, Mt Airy, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS