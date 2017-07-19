West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office holds holiday checkpoint

Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (pictured) nabbed three for DWI during a Fourth of July Holiday checkpoint with the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Deputies made 444 contacts at the checkpoint. The WBRSO made 18 administrative citations, six moving violations, four open container citations, three speeding violations and two equipment violations.

Additionally, saturation patrols in the parish handed out 26 seatbelt violations, two moving violations, two speeding violations, one administrative citation and one no insurance violation.