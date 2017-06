Staff Report

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office announced last week that it will conduct a DWI checkpoint on Sunday, June 25, and Sunday, July 2, from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The checkpoints will also include saturation patrols throughout the Fourth of July holiday.

The checkpoints and patrols are sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.