West Baton Rouge sugarcane farmer addresses National Farm Bill Summit in D.C.

Fifth-generation Louisiana sugarcane farmer Travis Medine and the president of the American Sugarbeet Growers Association Galen Lee were among the speakers invited to address legislators, administration officials and reporters about the upcoming Farm Bill debate at the Farm Bill Summit in Washington D.C.

Medine, a West Baton Rouge Parish sugarcane farmer, and Lee, an Idaho farmer and president of the trade association representing sugarbeet growers, offered opening remarks at the event and explained that sugar prices are currently lower than when President Jimmy Carter was in office.

The Farm Bill summit, organized by Agri-Pulse, was held March 20 at the National Press Club.

Medine told the gathering that maintaining the sugar program provisions in the Farm Bill is key to keeping him and other Louisiana farmers in business.

“Lenders need confidence to loan young growers like me operating capital, especially in the current downturn we’re experiencing,” he explained. “And in southern Louisiana, sugar policy is key to lenders’ confidence.”

Young growers also need fair markets to sell our goods into, he said.

“The U.S. sugar market has been wrecked by Mexico… Our government needs to fix the problem with Mexico immediately before more jobs are lost and more young farmers go out of business.”

Medine farms with his father, Brian Medine, and his two brothers, Trent and Tracy Medine. They cultivate nearly 4,000 acres in West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.

Sugar currently employs 16,000 Louisianians and contributes $3 billion to the state’s economy, according to the American Sugar Cane League (ASCL).

“But our farmers are getting older,” Medine said. “If we want the tradition to continue, we must attract more young people into a business that is facing a future made uncertain by rampant foreign subsidization, flat prices, regulatory hurdles, and expensive inputs.”

Lee said America’s no-cost sugar policy, which offers loans that producers repay with interest, is barely keeping sugar producers afloat in the face of a highly subsidized world market.

“I can think of no other small businesses that must borrow so much money every year, only to run the risk of financial ruin if a seasonal storm strikes or a foreign government manipulates markets,” he said. “I don’t know of many other occupations where low-cost, world-class producers – as we are in sugar – lose out to less efficient, highly subsidized competitors.”

Low prices created by unfair subsidies in the world market are taking a toll on U.S. farmers, the ASCL stated.

Hawaii’s last remaining sugar mill closed in December after more than a century of production.

“Their market was destroyed by international cheaters like Mexico, which was found guilty of dumping subsidized sugar into the U.S. market,” Lee told an audience of more than 400.

Hawaii is not alone, Lee said. “We have young beet farmers on the auction block right now for the same reason.”