West Nile in WBR

Wet weather brings more mosquitoes

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement Program received three samples that tested positive for West Nile Virus last week, according to Mosquito Control Supervisor George Bragg. After spraying the affected areas for three nights last week, those areas are now negative for disease positives, Bragg said.

It’s not time to rest easy though, with heavy rains a new problem is on the horizon: floodwater mosquitoes.

The abatement program will be spraying next week as a preventive measure for the expected floodwater mosquitoes, Bragg said.

“With mosquitoes the situation can change each week,” Bragg said.

Positive samples for West Nile Virus usually show up around the second week in June, Bragg said. The mosquitoes appearing early doesn’t tell us much about the upcoming season though, he said. Some years positives have shown up in April, then not again until September, he said.

The abatement program turns in around 3,000 samples each year, some years 400 come back as positives and some years there are only 20 Bragg said.

“We’re constantly responding to the results we get from the traps,” Bragg said.