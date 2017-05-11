West Nile, Zika still causing a buzz

WBR residents can now access mosquito control maps online

Breanna Smith

Cooler temperatures are keeping mosquito numbers down, but that doesn’t mean the West Side’s guard against West Nile and Zika is down.

Although there have been no positive samples for West Nile Virus in the parish this year, the disease is a constant threat on the West Side, Mosquito Control Supervisor George Bragg said. Historically, there have been positive samples of West Nile Virus in the parish every year, Bragg said.

Zika was a major concern in Texas and Florida last year and has a possibility of causing problems in Louisiana, Bragg said.

Each week the West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control sends samples from all areas of the parish to be tested for diseases, Bragg said. Bragg encourages residents to pay attention to mosquito activity in their area and keep yards free of containers holding water.

The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control has created a geographic information system (GIS) based map allows West Side residents to track mosquitoes and see scheduled treatment times. Residents can access the map by visiting www.wbrcouncil.org and visiting the Mosquito Control Department page.

The website also provides resources for residents to learn about the warning signs, dangers and prevention of Zika.

With the new technology, West Side residents can see when a sample testing positive for Zika or West Nile Virus is in their zone, Bragg said. Areas with a sample testing positive will show up orange on the map.

“It’s a way for us to interact with the public and show them what we do on a daily basis,” Bragg said.

The map is not available as a mobile app but it is optimized for use on a mobile device, Bragg said. The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Facebook page is another resource for information such for sample results each week, Bragg said.