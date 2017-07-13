West Side Journal awarded for visuals and ‘general excellence’

Staff Report

The Louisiana Press Association named awarded The West Side Journal for general excellence among newspapers in its division for the 2016 Newspaper Competition.

The Journal also received first place awards for best feature photo, best photo package (three or more photos) as well as second place in both of the categories.

The Journal received second place awards for best editorial page, best news coverage, best editorial cartoon and most effective use of a graphic design. The Journal also won third place for most effective use of a graphic design.

Forty-seven newspapers across the state submitted 2,408 entries to the Louisiana Press Association this year, ranging from investigative reporting by metropolitan daily newspapers to student news at college weeklies.

This year’s entries were judged by the Texas Press Association.

The West Side Journal’s staff wants to thank the community members of West Baton Rouge Parish and the surrounding areas for making its work worthwhile.