Easter will be Springing upon us soon and you know what that means- It is time to bring out the colors! The West Side Journal Easter Coloring Contest begins for 1) ages 5-8 and 2) ages 9 to 109 for a chance to win prizes!! Coloring may be done with crayons, markers, or pencils. Adults or older children may assist the child in filling out the entry form, but not in coloring the entry. Limit one picture per entry, per child. All entries must be received to 668 N. Jefferson Avenue, Port Allen, LA 70767 or P. O. Box 260, Port Allen, La. 70767. There will be one first place winner. Click on images below to print. The winners will be published in the March 29, 2018 publication. Ready, set, color!!!

