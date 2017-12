Photo courtesy of Linda Mouch

West Side Women’s Club held their annual Christmas Luncheon at the City Club of Baton Rouge December 21. Club member JoAnn Busse sang O Holy Night for the group. Hostesses for the event left to right: Pam Walsh, Emma Lee Lefebrve and Ruth Stanley chairwoman. Not pictured: Carlyn Denstel, Beryl Fourroux, Liz LeBlanc, Carolyn Lorio.