The West Side Women’s Club visit the Vieux Carré

Photo courtesy of Linda Mouch

The West Side Women’s Club traveled to New Orleans Thursday March 15th for a French Quarter Walking Home Tour & Progressive Luncheon. The tour began at Kerry & Kim Callegan’s French Quarter Carriage House where the group was served Louisiana Charcuterie & Mimosa’s. The groups next stops were the French Quarter home of Buddy & Gayle Breaux who served shrimp remoulade, the home of Ralph & Kris Mason for chicken & sausage gumbo & mini muffuletta’s, Muriel’s Secret Seance Room. The tour ended with the group being entertained & dessert at Good Friends Balcony & Piano Bar. Hostesses: Kim Callegan Chair woman, Joann Dodd, Mary Bennett, Edana Robnett, Beckey LeBlanc and Dorene Mayeux