West Side Wonderland

Breanna Smith
editor@thewestsidejournal.com
Snow began to fall Thursday, January 16th creating icy roads, broken pipes and slippery roads across the state. West Side schools and many businesses shut down like much of the state. due to dangerous conditions and various road closes. This meant a day close to home and full of snowy fun for many on the West Side. Here are some photos of that fun.
Photo courtesy of Melissa Johnson. Noah and Garcynn-Claire Johnson having fun on an icy trampoline.
Photo by Bonnie Suggs/The West Side Journal
Thomas sliding down the snow-covered levee.
Photo by Hannah Daigle/The West Side Journal
Without hesitation, Payson Swarner and his pup Jo welcome the second snow of the year with a ride on the West Side.
Photo courtesy of Teresa McDempsey
Chamberlin Elementary’s playground covered
in a blanket of snow.