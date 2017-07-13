West Side Youth Basketball of America team takes first place in Orlando

Joelle Wright

The best freshmen basketball players on the West Side proved to be quite the formidable force, not only here in Louisiana, but also outside of the state and on a national level.

The Louisiana Supreme, a 15U team made up of players Port Allen, Brusly and Plaquemine just got back from Orlando where they won first place in the Youth Basketball of America (YBOA) championship.

“This season was led by Nick Penell of Brusly High, who was our leading scorer,” coach Jerman Jordan said. “Penell was also the YBOAof America Tournament MVP.”

Penell played varsity this past season for Brusly as a freshman.

“The Louisiana Supreme was formed five years ago by Dante Clayton, with the hope of gathering together on the court the best of the best. This season, the Supreme’s record was 26-6 and they traveled to tournaments in Shreveport, New Orleans, Mississippi and Florida.

By the looks of this roster, the basketball games between Brusly, Port Allen and Plaquemine high schools next season will be interesting games to watch.

– Photo courtesy of Jerman Jordan

The West Side’s Louisiana Supremes, pictured from left to right: Coach Dante Clayton, Keandre Bynum, Demond Brown, Jaylen Forrest, Nick Penell, Atyriance Battiste, Diante Clayton and coach Jerman Jordan. Kneeling (from left to right): Roderick Dominique, Jazz Provo, Lekelvin Battiste and Melvin Merritt.