What do West Siders think of the Trump administration?

(Top left) “I felt that he was positive,” said Mitchell Hunt, of Port Allen, about Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Louisiana. “Trump’s administration hasn’t been as well received as a lot of his supporters thought he would be.”

(Top middle) Yashica Murphy, of Port Allen said her main concern is the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. “It doesn’t affect me directly,” because she is covered through her employer, “but I have loved ones and friends who it does affect. I wish [Trump] well, being our President.”

(Top right) I’m kind of disappointed, but I already knew what was happening when [Trump] got in office,” said Trynell Williams, of Erwinville. “He’s our president. We just gotta go with the flow. I wish he could get it together and not start any wars.”