Westside 8U meets with LSU Lady Tigers

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

Photo by Joelle Wright/The West Side Journal Westside Softball 8U teams stuck out a rain delay for the chance to see how hard work pays off on the diamond when they traveled to Tiger Park last Sunday, April 2 to watch the LSU Lady Tigers softball team play the Lady Bulldogs.

“What LSU does with having these girls meet and greet with their players truly helps young athlete ladies stay in this game,” Westside Baseball/Softball board member and 8U coach Chancy Alexander said.

Before the girls, members of the 8U Diamond Divas, Bombers, Firecrackers and Wildcats even got inside the stadium, they were treated to a petting zoo filled with chickens, pygmy pigs, rabbits, a goat, a full-grown tortoise and even a baby alligator.

The kids were greeted by the LSU softball team, who got the chance to come down and interact with the kids and animals before the game started.

Neither the children or the LSU players wanted to put down the animals.

Some light rain and then the threat of lightning delayed the beginning of the game for about an hour, but once they were given the go ahead, the girls headed down to the field to join the LSU players in lining up for the “Star Spangled Banner.”

The excitement on the young players’ faces was evident as they ran onto the field.

“It is a joy to see the smiles on these young players faces when they high fived LSU softball players and stood on the field at Tiger Park during the national anthem,” Alexander said.

As the game progressed, ultimately ending in a 4-1 win for the Lady Tigers, Alexander and the other coaches hoped that the girls got a lot more out of the experience than just watching a game.

“I wanted to show them that, at one time, those Lady Tigers were all 7-8 years old and had dreams of playing college softball, and by working hard and never giving up they achieved their goals,” Alexander said. “By interacting these girls at a young age with successful softball ladies, we as coaches want to keep them involved in the game of softball and teach them that it’s ok to set goals and work hard to achieve them.”

Once the game ended, that wasn’t it for the girls. They then got to go back down onto the field for a group photo with the entire LSU softball team and then got to get autographs from the players.

The 8U girls took out their softball, gloves, and posters with excitement for just a moment of one-one-one interaction with the “big girls.”

“Taking these young ladies to LSU games shows them that not everyone gets a hit everytime or makes every play. Even at the highest level players make mistakes,” Alexander said. “I tell my girls all the time after a mistake to ‘put the play in the dirt and move on.’ They witness this at the college level and see that it’s ok to make mistakes or strikeout. Just come back and make it happen in the next opportunity.”