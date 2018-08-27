Westside Jamboree leaves Lady Pels shell-shocked

Jordan Arceneaux

Sports@thewestsidejournal.com

Tuesday’s 10th annual Westside Jamboree was a valuable learning experience for the young Port Allen Lady Pelicans volleyball team.

Port Allen lost both of the games, 25-11 to West Feliciana and 25-7 to White Castle in the team’s first game action of the season.

“I saw shell-shocked,” said Port Allen head coach Robyn Butler when asked what she saw from her team in the two games. “This is the first time that they’ve actually had outside competition. There’s that mental adjustment and you have to make the physical adjustment. I think the first game was too much of a mental adjustment, so the physical didn’t catch up.”

“What I saw was not what I saw in the players that I put on my team,” Butler added. “We’re going back to the drawing board, we’re going to rethink some things.”

Tuesday’s action was the first ever game action for most of Butler’s young squad. Port Allen finished 0-2 in Pool A behind 3-1 White Castle, 2-1 Plaquemine, and 1-2 West Feliciana.

Despite the two losses, Butler said there were some bright spots, which included some of the seniors on the team stepping up as leaders.

The head coach emphasized that the Lady Pelicans need to focus on being aggressive on offense and pointed out that less than half of the team’s points in the game against West Feliciana were actually scored on offense.

“We only scored about four real points that were ours,” Butler said. “The rest was everybody else’s mistakes and we can’t win off of somebody else’s mistakes. We have to be intentional.”

Port Allen squares off with Brusly to open the season this Tuesday with the junior varsity starting at 5 p.m. and varsity following at 6.