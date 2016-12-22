Westside Village residents demand action on sewer

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Two Westside Village residents demanded that the Port Allen City Council take immediate action to fix the sewage issues in their neighborhood after a heavy rainfall last week prevented them from using their toilets, sinks and other appliances for eight hours, they said.



Resident Gerry Howard was unable to use her water between 8 p.m. and about 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, she told the City Council on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“Last night was a disaster,” Howard said. “I hate to say this but I was forced to use the restroom in a garbage can,” she said.

The city allocated $250,000 in emergency funds in August to fix the issue, but Howard said something needs to be done immediately to fix the problem as more rain is bound to fall before the money can be put to use.

Sewage issues have plagued Westside Village for the last two decades, but the issue came to light in August after South Louisiana was saturated in heavy rains that flooded the capital region and blocked water access in the neighborhood for days.

That means no showers, no laundry, no toilets, no cleaning dishes, etc.

There are three homes on Calendula Street are particularly vulnerable to the sewer backups.

“The one thing we are fighting more than anything is what’s called [intrusion and infiltration],” said the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre. “In layman’s terms we have way too much water that gets into our system in the city overall. Our wastewater treatment plant is designed to treat about half a million gallons of water per day. When we get big storms it’s not uncommon to get two or three million gallons per day.”

The Westside Village is especially vulnerable to the backups because it is nearby the treatment plant, located at Court and 14th streets.

The $250,000 went to upgrade the treatment facility, but the city is also upgrading the lift station on Calendula Street, Genre said.

Mayor Richard Lee, III, said the issue should be resolved in a the next couple of weeks.