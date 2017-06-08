A wet week doesn’t dampen youth softball spirit

Joelle Wright

The young softball players of the West Side converged on My-U Field at Brusly High last week for a softball camp Tuesday, May 30 – Friday, June 2.

Campers ages 5-12 attended the camp and were instructed by current and former Brusly High softball team members, under the instruction of head coach Beau Bouvier.

The Lady Panthers were district champions this past season and were named state runners-up in the 2017 state tournament.

“It was a wet week, but I think the kids all had a great time,” Bouvier said.

Each day of camp, every aspect of the game of softball was covered, as campers were separated into training groups based on age and skill level and rotated through fundamental skill stations where they learned the basics of throwing, hitting, catching, and running the bases.

They also played in instructional scrimmage games.

It is the third year in a row that the camp was held, Bouvier hopes to bring it back each summer.

“We want to improve the skills of the girls over here in West Baton Rouge,” Bouvier said. “Our goal is to improve the skills of each girl and keep them involved in softball.”

This year, former players Madison Laprarie, Kaitlyn David and Carlie Comeaux returned to My-U field to help instruct the camp.

Bouvier also said that it is important for his current players to be involved in the camp as well, since one of the best ways to get better at something is to teach it yourself.

“I think the girls really have fun,” Bouvier said, “and they are really good with the younger ones.”

After four days of work and training, the campers are rewarded with a water balloon fight that always ends up as the highlight of the camp.