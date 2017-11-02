A wet win for Brusly Panthers at home

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

A little rain never hurt anyone…especially not the Brusly Panthers last Friday night for their Homecoming game win over Mentorship Academy 33-16.

“The weather is one of those things you can’t control in a ball game and we have talked all year about not worrying about things that you can’t control,” Brusly head football coach Hoff Schooler said. “Part of maturing as a program is learning to look past those things, like Friday’s weather, and focus on the things we can control in a game, like our effort and attitude towards bad weather or whatever kind of adversity it may be.”

After a long rain delay, the Panthers (4-5, 2-4) quickly got the ball rolling, scoring twice in the first quarter.

Senior Avery Grant, who finished the game with a team-high of 100 yards rushing, scored first with a long run to get Brusly on the board. Sophomore quarterback Nick Penell followed later in the first quarter with a quarterback keep for a 6-yard touchdown run.

The second quarter mirrored the first with two more Brusly touchdowns. Senior Alex White scored his first of two touchdowns with a 20-yard touchdown run, and senior Keithan Francois scored on a pass from Penell to give the Panthers a 27-0 halftime lead.

Coach Schooler continues to see improvement each and every game, and despite the foul weather, saw plenty to be happy about.

“Offensively, we were able to run the ball well with four players having over 50 yards rushing each, as well as, be effective in the passing game despite the weather,” Schooler said.

Besides Grant’s 100 yards rushing, White ran for 63 yards and Penell and fellow sophomore Dale Gordon rushed for 60 each.

Brusly’s defense was able to keep the Sharks out of the end zone until the fourth quarter when they gave up 16 points.

“On the defensive side, we ran to the ball well all night and the defensive line did a good job of pressuring the quarterback, which in turn allowed us to get three interceptions on the night,” Schooler said. “All three interceptions were turned into points by our offense, so as a team we were able to take advantage of opportunities.”

Senior Deandre Brown led the defense with a total of 12 tackles, followed by sophomore Kyle Parker with 11 total. Seniors Van Bynum and Garrett Roberts, along with freshman Braylon Thymes each had a sack.

Brusly’s scoring run was topped off with White’s second touchdown in the fourth quarter for the win.

“We are starting to learn to stay focused on the task at hand. We still have some penalties that are a result of us losing focus of where we are in a ballgame and the importance of each yard, especially when we are on defense and have an opportunity to get off the field but we allow the opponent to maintain possession by penalty,” Schooler said. “It’s something we have to continue to get better at moving forward.”