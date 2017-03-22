What’s cookin’ in WBR school cafeterias?

Food is not being eaten and too much is thrown away, consultant says

Breanna Smith

The West Baton Rouge School Board unanimously approved a request to begin accepting bids for lunch supplies for the 2017-18 school year. Before the request was approved, school board members addressed several issues with the current, federally mandated lunch program.

“I will be the first on the bandwagon to get those kids some white bread,” School Board member Teri Bergeron said at a meeting on March 15.

Some of the required foods are not popular among students but are still required to be served, said Vivian Landry, a consultant for the School Board. Students must pick half of a cup of fruit with their lunch, which sometimes goes directly to the garbage can, she said.

“I want to quit feeding the garbage cans,” Brusly Elementary lunch program manager Dianne Pourciau said.

West Side schools are welcoming more local fresh fruits and vegetables into the cafeteria after receiving more than $40,000 from the USDA Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program for the 2016-17 school year. Landry expects that amount to increase for the 2017-18 school year she said.

This comes as a breath of fresh air for many after federal guidelines on school lunch and breakfast programs have been a difficult transition, Landry said.

The progression to 100 percent whole grain has been a difficult sell, Landry said. Items such as pasta, rice, cookies and cornbread must be 100 percent whole grain for the school to receive reimbursement for the meals. Breakfast meals must include two grains which usually come from items such as whole grain donuts, pancakes and waffles, Landry said.

The requirement for whole grain means students are being served much more processed food than before, Pourciau said. A school favorite was once pig-in-a-blankets made with homemade bread, which is fully restricted under the sodium and whole grain guidelines, Pourciau said.

Younger students have been better able to adjust to how fruits and vegetables are served because it is all they have known, Landry said. However, elementary student meltdowns over unwanted food on their plates is a daily occurrence, Pourciau said.

While there won’t be any changes to the program for the 2017-18 school year, Landry encouraged members of the School Board and citizens to write letters to their congressmen.

When the schools had more flexibility the students were eating well, Landry said. The flexibility allowed schools to cater more to what students enjoyed and were more likely to eat she said.

Under the federal guidelines, amounts and types of fruits and vegetables that can be served are regulated. Leafy greens, red/orange vegetables, legumes, dark green vegetables and whole grains are examples of subgroups required to be served each week.

The cafeteria at Brusly High School is able to provide a self-serve fruit option for students that want it because of the USDA program, which helps combat­­­­ waste, Brusly High School cafeteria manager Pam Collins said.

Port Allen Middle school has adjusted to the guidelines by changing the amounts of what is cooked each day, food service manager at Port Allen Middle School Diane DuPont said.

“If there’s something we know they won’t like we cut back on how much we prepare to avoid throwing anything away,” DuPont said.

The cafeteria uses a lot of low-fat, low-sodium and whole grain products, which are not typically used when mom and dad are cooking at home Port Allen High School Principal James Jackson said.

The transition started in 2010 with the passing of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act (HHFKA). West Side schools have always offered fresh fruits and vegetables, but the HHFKA made changes to menu patterns. The guidelines require schools to serve students increased portions of whole grains, fruits and vegetables while also limiting the fat, sodium, sugar and caloric content of meals.

Only time will tell if the federal guidelines for school programs have created a lifestyle change for children who grow up eating under the guidelines, Landry said.

“Some of them may be making changes at home, it just depends on their situation,” DuPont said. “Some cook what we cook, some may not.”

Parents have suggested serving more of what students want, Landry said. The school can survey students to get a better idea of what they like to eat, but schools still will not be able to implement white bread, white pasta, whole milk and must still serve certain fruits and vegetables according to the guidelines she said.

“I can see that there needed to be changes in our program to make it healthier and more nutritionally sound but it went overboard,” Landry said.