Who is Your Master?

Alfred Moore

Pastor, Westgate Church

1622 Court Street, Port Allen

Every person on the face of the earth has a master. One master we didn’t chose to serve, but yet we became its slaves. A slave is a person who is the legal property of another and is forced to obey them. They are deprived of all freedom and personal rights. (Romans 5:12) A master is a person who has control over something and also has people working for him especially servants or slaves. We were born in sin with a sin-loving nature which is evil. Sin is the master we didn’t choose. Sin has a power that enslaves people and gives them no choice but to serve sin and do that which is evil. When sin is your master, you work very hard without appreciation. To top it off, sin’s wages are eternal damnation-a life separated from God! That is all one can expect or hope for if sin is his/her master – eternal damnation. In this life, sin brings grief, no hope, no peace, pain, sorrow, sickness, disease, and turmoil. As long as we serve sin, these will be the words used to describe our lives. Thankfully, we do not have to live with sin as our master. We can choose a new master! God, in his mercy provided a way to redeem us from the slavery of sin. In 2 Corinthians 5:21 (NIV) the Bible says that God made him who had no sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God. We choose a new master through repentance. When we repent of sin, by faith sin’s control over us is broken. To repent is to believe and receive the finished work of the cross. When Jesus was crucified, he bled as he was beaten, nailed, and hung on a cross to die a hideous death. He was buried and after three days His Father raised Him from the dead and He forever lives! Because we believe this, the power of sin is defeated. We are no longer sin’s slaves. The old sin-loving nature is dead. We now live unto righteousness; free from guilt or sin, morally right, and justified. We have chosen a new master! We have peace with God, the Holy Spirit leads us, and we are filled with God’s unconditional, unfailing love. As we live under the righteous rule of our Lord and Savior, our lives depict that God is our master and not sin. Our nature is changed from sin-loving to God-fearing, and we are known by the fruit of the spirt: love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. When God is our master, we enjoy fellowship – friendship and being one with God. We now live forever! If sin is your master, let today be the day you choose a new master. Repent of sin and cross over from death to life. If you need prayer or a place to worship please contact us at (225) 381-5700. Remember, God loves you and we do too. Blessings.