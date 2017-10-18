Wildcats pounce on Panthers

Joelle Wright

A disastrous first half had the Panthers down 27-0 at halftime last Friday against Central High School in a game that ultimately ended in a 34-7 loss.

Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said that much of the problem the Panthers had \was due to offensive penalties.

“Offensively, we are killing ourselves with penalties. Any offense is going to struggle when they get off yardage on the chains,” he said. “Playing a clean game has to be important to all of us, not just on Friday but all during the week. The offsides penalties are mental penalties that can be eliminated. Holding and block-in-the back penalties are not mental so much as not using the correct technique or effort on blocks. We have got to continue to work to get those corrected.”

Special teams struggled in the first half as well. Central blocked a punt for a safety halfway through the second quarter and on the Panthers next possession, a punt snapped over the head of the punter gave the ball back to Central on Brusly’s 2-yard line, and they quickly scored.

The Panthers were able to hold back Central in the second half, allowing them just one more touchdown.

“Outside of a couple of big plays we did a good job defensively most of the night. Central came out early and ran some plays they did not show on film, but we adjusted after the first series and from that point on we forced two three and outs, three turnovers on downs, and an interception,” Schooler said. “Defensively we just need to eliminate the big play and force opponents to put together drives. When we did that Friday we were successful on defense.”

The interception Schooler mentioned happened when Deandre Brown intercepted Central’s quarterback midway through the third quarter. The Panther offense was unable to move the ball though, and it was punted back to Central.

“We have a young group of guys up front on the offensive line, and we struggled with some of the things Central was doing with their defensive front,” Schooler said. “That group will continue to work to get better and the experience of playing against some of the defensive lines we have seen the past three weeks will benefit us in getting better.”

Penalties against the Panthers offense kept them from making many gains in the second half until very late in contest.

“Late in the game we were able to get out of the pocket and throw the ball, particularly some short routes that guys can catch and turn into positive gains,” Schooler said.

In the last play of the game, Brusly quarterback Nick Penell was finally able to get the Panthers on the board when he threw to fellow sophomore Jamauri Bridgewater for the team’s only touchdown of the night. Nathan Landry then kicked the extra point.

Schooler said that although the game was a tough one, he was most proud of the defensive work the team put forth.

“Our guys on defense played hard throughout the night and minus the one long pass in the second half they were able to shut Central down in the second half,” Schooler said. “I was proud of the effort they played with in the game and their ability to understand the adjustments we needed to make throughout the game.”

Schooler added that for the team to be successful in the future, they need to focus helping each other out.

“All of us have to do a better job throughout the week to give our offense a chance to be successful throughout the night, not just in the second half,” he said.