Winners of the West Side Challenge

Three West Baton Rouge students won West Baton Rouge Parish’s You Be the Chemist Westside Challenge on Monday, Feb. 19and will advance to the state competition. Three of the four highest scoring students in the parish attend Holy Family School, but only the top three will advance to state competition.

Aiden Swancy of Holy Family School won first place, Corinne Moreau of Holy Family School won second place and Casey Bouquet of Brusly Middle won third place. The three will compete in the 2018 You Be the Chemist State Challenge at Louisiana State University on Saturday, April 21.

Each year, middle schoolers across the parish prepare for the Chemical Education Foundation’s

annual quiz bowl, called You Be the Chemist, with the help of their teachers, parents, and program sponsor Dow. Students are given study documents in the fall to prepare for their individual school challenge exams. The four top-scoring students at each WBR middle school compete with students in Iberville Parish at the Westside Challenge.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our students for their hard work and dedication to the challenge,” Mary Arrasmith, coordinator of career and technical education for WBR Schools said. “We are so appreciative of our middle school science teachers, their parents, and the administrators and support staff at each school for making this opportunity a priority.”

This year’s finalists were:

Devall Middle

Stratton M.

Renwick D.

Nathan P.

Taylor D.

Port Allen Middle

Preslie R.

Diamond G.

Quinton C.

Aaliyah S.

Brusly Middle

Jeanette C.

Nicholas B.

Adyson L.

Holy Family School

Aiden Swancy

Corinne Moreau

Madyson Bergeron

The state winner will compete in the National You Be The Chemist Challenge in Washington, D.C. The competition is sponsored by the following “YBTC State Challenge Team:” National Chemical Educational Foundation, Dow Chemical Company, LSU Cain Center for STEM Literacy, LSU Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Depts., LSU/SU Regional Collaborative, LSU Student Affiliates of the American Chemical Society (SAACS), and Southeastern Louisiana University.